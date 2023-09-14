Violent clashes in Lebanon's Palestinian refugee camp kills 7

At least seven people were killed and 24 others injured after violent armed clashes broke out in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, state media reported on Thursday.

The Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp near the southern city of Sidon witnessed the violent clashes on Wednesday afternoon in which machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades were used, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media as saying.

It added that flare bombs were used for the first time within the refugee camp.

The armed clashes prompted significant displacement in Sidon and its surrounding areas, as well as the southern Sidon highway and several neighbourhoods near the camp were also struck by stray bullets.