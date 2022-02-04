Vishal Garg's return as Better.com CEO triggers more resignations

"Throughout my time, I would always get asked awhat keeps you at Better?' From my first day to my last, my answer never changed: the people. For six years, I got to work with some of the smartest and hardest working people I have ever met," Pierce posted on LinkedIn.



"To my colleagues at Better, I will miss you. And to the people who have left Better, it has been so inspiring to see the unbelievable steps you are taking in your careers and amazing companies you are joining."



Two board members, Raj Date and Dinesh Chopra, recently resigned.



According to the report, employees were reportedly leaving the company in "droves" after Garg returned to his role as CEO after a month-long break.