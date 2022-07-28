Vitamin D supplements not effective in reducing risk of fractures: Study

The new study, published in the The New England Journal of Medicine, advances scientific understanding on this subject. It showed that compared to placebo, supplemental vitamin D3 (2000 IU/day) did not reduce total, non-vertebral, or hip fractures.



The analyses also showed that there were no effects of supplemental Vitamin D3 on major osteoporotic fractures, wrist fractures, or pelvic fractures.



"Overall, the results from this large clinical trial do not support the use of vitamin D supplements to reduce fractures in generally healthy US men and women," said lead author Meryl LeBoff, Chief of the Calcium and Bone Section in the Endocrine Division at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in the US.



However, "these findings do not apply to adults with vitamin D deficiency or low bone mass or osteoporosis", LeBoff said.