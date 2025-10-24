Putin warns of overwhelming response to Western-backed Ukrainian strikes

In a sharp yet measured warning wrapped in defiance, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 23 October, cautioned that any decision to arm Ukraine with long-range weapons such as Tomahawk cruise missiles would invite an “overwhelming, stunning” response from Moscow.

Speaking on the sidelines of the XVII Congress of the Russian Geographical Society, Putin’s remarks came amid a swirl of fresh tensions — the abrupt cancellation of the proposed Budapest summit, new Western sanctions targeting Russia’s two largest oil giants, and renewed discussions in Washington about expanding Kyiv’s strike capabilities.

The Russian leader denounced the latest sanctions as “another futile attempt to bend Russia’s will”, declaring that “no self-respecting nation can bow to outside pressure, least of all a nation like Russia.”