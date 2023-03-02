Vo Van Thuong elected as Vietnam's new President

Vo Van Thuong, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), was elected as the new President on Thursday.



The country's top legislature convened a special meeting and elected Thuong as the new president with an approval rate of 98.38 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.



In a statement, Thuong vowed to be absolutely loyal to the nation, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and to work hard to fulfil the duty assigned by the Communist Party of Vietnam, the state and the people.



He will serve until the present term ends in 2026.