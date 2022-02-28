Voices from Ground Zero: Kyiv residents say, Ukraine will never give in; Russia firing at children, civilians

‘Documenting war crimes’

As the death count in the ongoing Ukraine war keeps jumping with each side claiming to have killed more than the other, the Kyiv residents allege that Russians have committed war crimes following their invasion of the western-neighbour, Ukraine.

“Russia is committing war crimes. They also killed medics in other cities of Ukraine whose video has gone viral on social media. It is very important that all these war crimes are recorded properly. Sooner or later, Putin and his comrades will be brought to justice. So, it becomes very important to document Russia’s war crimes,” human rights defender and Kyiv resident Oleksandra Matviichuk said. She said that as of now, there is no official data about the death counts.

“The Russian data about the death is all fake. We cannot mourn our death. Let us clear our motherland from this illegal invasion then only we can sit and mourn for our martyrs,” she said.

On Sunday, UNHCR on its official Twitter handle said that the refugee crisis continues to rise in the war-torn Ukraine. “#Ukraine refugee numbers have just been refreshed - these are based on data made available by national authorities. The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise,” said UNHCR.

Meanwhile, Oleksandra Matviichuk said that the locals in Kyiv have put up a force called Territorial Defence Force (TDF) to fight against the Russians.

“TDF is not a professional army. TDF is in other cities too. My close friend Natalia along with her father tried to join to defend our motherland. However, the TDF could not take them in because her father was over 60-years of age. Second, the volunteer queue was serpentine and my friend could not make it in time to fill in the formalities,” she said.

She said that TDF is supported, funded and looked after by the Ukraine’s Official Key Administration, the local authorities. “These are the most difficult times for us as humans as well as the country. People everywhere are helping each other and sharing their food with others. People are very warm to each other. This gesture is what keeps us going against the Russians,” said Oleksandra Matviichuk.

She said that the children are the most distressed lot as they have not known about this type of disturbances. “Since we have shifted to bunkers, children repeatedly keep asking why Russians have invaded our country. It is difficult for their parents to make them understand what is actually happening. But to the surprise of all of us, the children quietly sit in the bunkers and follow all the war instructions,” she said.

When asked about her family, she did not give the location of her family or talked about their wellbeing, fearing Russian spying. “I can’t give you the location of my family. The Russians are hacking everything of ours. There are spies everywhere,” she said.