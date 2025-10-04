Volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka ejects ash up to 9.2 km high

Kamchatka’s Kronotsky volcano unleashed a dramatic plume of ash on Saturday, 4 October, reaching 9.2 kilometres into the sky, painting the heavens with nature’s fiery fury, local authorities reported.

The ash plume extended roughly 85 kilometres to the south and southeast of the volcano, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team noted on its Telegram channel.

A red aviation alert has been issued, signaling high risk to both domestic and international air traffic, according to Xinhua. Kronotsky lies about 225 kilometres from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and 10 kilometres east of Lake Kronotskoye.

This eruption follows a series of six volcanic events in the region earlier this year, a phenomenon scientists describe as highly unusual.