Zelensky signs legislation to allow some convicts to join armed forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed legislation allowing certain convicts to join the country's armed forces, the parliament press service has reported.

The legislation, signed on Friday, 17 May, enables certain categories of convicts to be enlisted for military service under a contract during martial law, Xinhua news agency reported. The legislation was adopted by the Parliament on 8 May.

In exchange, the convicts will be granted the possibility to get parole from serving their sentences.