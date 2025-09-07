Zelenskyy says 60% of Ukrainian forces’ weapons domestically produced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that nearly 60 per cent of the weapons now used on the front line against Russia are domestically produced.

“During this war, Ukraine has already reached the level where nearly 60 per cent of the weapons in the hands of our warriors are Ukrainian-made. They are strong weapons, many of them cutting-edge,” Zelenskyy said in an address late on Saturday, 6 September.

The announcement comes as Ukraine rapidly expands its defence industry to reduce reliance on foreign arms. On 4 September, defence firm Fire Point unveiled two new ballistic missiles and air defence systems, just weeks after its Flamingo cruise missile entered serial production. Kyiv has also launched its first joint drone production line in Denmark.