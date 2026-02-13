Voters hail peaceful Bangladesh polls as BNP prepares to form government

Bangladeshis have welcomed what many described as one of the calmest and most participatory general elections in recent years, after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance secured a decisive majority in the 13th parliamentary polls.

According to unofficial figures reported by local media, the BNP and its allies have won 210 seats, clearing the way for party chairman Tarique Rahman to form the next government.

Speaking in Dhaka after polling concluded, several residents praised the orderly conduct of the vote. One voter said the public had turned out in large numbers and that fears of unrest had not materialised. “We were expecting violence, but it ended peacefully. It was fair and free,” he remarked.

Another voter, Misba Rehman, described the election as a significant moment for ordinary citizens, particularly young people. He said turnout among first-time and younger voters had been enthusiastic and that the overall process appeared transparent. However, he cautioned that the incoming administration would face serious challenges, including economic pressures and global instability.