Voters hail peaceful Bangladesh polls as BNP prepares to form government
Residents describe violence-free voting and high youth turnout as Tarique Rahman moves closer to premiership
Bangladeshis have welcomed what many described as one of the calmest and most participatory general elections in recent years, after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance secured a decisive majority in the 13th parliamentary polls.
According to unofficial figures reported by local media, the BNP and its allies have won 210 seats, clearing the way for party chairman Tarique Rahman to form the next government.
Speaking in Dhaka after polling concluded, several residents praised the orderly conduct of the vote. One voter said the public had turned out in large numbers and that fears of unrest had not materialised. “We were expecting violence, but it ended peacefully. It was fair and free,” he remarked.
Another voter, Misba Rehman, described the election as a significant moment for ordinary citizens, particularly young people. He said turnout among first-time and younger voters had been enthusiastic and that the overall process appeared transparent. However, he cautioned that the incoming administration would face serious challenges, including economic pressures and global instability.
Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, a former president of the Economic Reporters’ Forum, termed the outcome a “major victory” for the BNP, but stressed that it came with heightened public expectations. He said the party would need to govern diligently to justify the mandate and address the country’s pressing concerns.
The result has also drawn international attention. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, congratulated Rahman on social media platform X, stating that the mandate reflected the confidence of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership and reaffirming India’s support for a democratic and progressive Bangladesh.
Rahman cast his vote at the Gulshan Model High School and College centre in Dhaka, expressing confidence beforehand that his party would prevail. He is the son of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Following his mother’s death last year, he assumed leadership of the BNP.
With the alliance poised to form the next government, Rahman is expected to take office at a time when Bangladesh faces economic headwinds and a complex international environment, alongside high domestic expectations for stability and reform.
