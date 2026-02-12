Voting begins in Bangladesh’s crucial parliamentary elections

Under tight security and the watchful gaze of the international community, Bangladesh on Thursday began voting in a watershed general election — the first since the dramatic ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina following sweeping nationwide protests in August 2024.

Polling opened at 7:30 am across 299 of the country’s 300 parliamentary constituencies and will continue until 4:30 pm, with vote counting expected to commence soon after ballot boxes are sealed. Voting in one constituency has been cancelled following the death of a candidate.

The 13th parliamentary elections are being held alongside a referendum on an ambitious and intricate 84-point reform package, adding to the historic weight of the day.

In an unprecedented security mobilisation — the largest in Bangladesh’s electoral history — nearly one million security personnel have been deployed nationwide. According to Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Machud, around 9,00,000 law enforcement officers are on duty, as reported by state-run BSS. Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Rapid Action Teams (RATs) have been stationed at strategic points in the capital, while, for the first time, drones and body-worn cameras are being used to monitor proceedings.