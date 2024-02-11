War in Gaza: Body of 6-year-old Hind found days after her call for help
The trapped little girl and her two would-be rescuers from the Palestine Red Crescent were found dead on Saturday, 10 February
The body of a six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in a car in Gaza with her dead family, who begged rescuers to save her in a terrified call for help more than two weeks ago, was found Saturday, 10 February.
"I am so scared," Hind Rajab had said in a desperate phone call to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. "Call someone to come get me, please."
On Saturday, 10 February, her family members finally managed to reach the area previously closed off as an active combat zone.
Hind's body, along with those of her uncle and aunt and their three children, were found still in a car near a roundabout in the Tel al-Hawa suburb of Gaza City.
The bodies of the two Palestinian Red Crescent Society rescuers who went out two weeks ago to rescue her were also found there.
The Red Crescent said Israeli forces "deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite prior coordination to allow the ambulance to arrive at the site to rescue Hind". (The aid organisation said this in a statement.)
There was no immediate comment from Israel.
Earlier this month, the Red Crescent released audio clips of Hind's call.
Believed to be the only survivor, Hind stayed on the line for three hours with dispatchers, who tried to soothe her as they prepared to send an ambulance.
"Hind kept asking us to come and get her, to send someone to get her. She said it was getting dark," dispatcher Rana al-Faqeh had told Reuters.
But dispatchers eventually lost connection with her and the Red Crescent ambulance crew that was deployed to save her.
Their burned-out rescue vehicle was discovered close to the car Hind's body was found in.
