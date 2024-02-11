War in Gaza: Body of 6-year-old Hind found days after her call for help

On Saturday, 10 February, her family members finally managed to reach the area previously closed off as an active combat zone.

Hind's body, along with those of her uncle and aunt and their three children, were found still in a car near a roundabout in the Tel al-Hawa suburb of Gaza City.

The bodies of the two Palestinian Red Crescent Society rescuers who went out two weeks ago to rescue her were also found there.

The Red Crescent said Israeli forces "deliberately targeted the Red Crescent crew despite prior coordination to allow the ambulance to arrive at the site to rescue Hind". (The aid organisation said this in a statement.)

There was no immediate comment from Israel.