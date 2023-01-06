War plunges Ukraine's GDP to record 30.4% in 2022

In the wake of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, the country's GDP declined by a record 30.4 per cent last year, the Economy Ministry said citing preliminary estimates.



"In 2022, the Ukrainian economy suffered its largest losses and damage in the entire history of independence," Xinhua news agency quoted Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as saying.



In December 2022, Ukraine's GDP declined 34 per cent due to a certain stabilisation of the situation with energy supply, after a fall of 37 per cent in November, the Ministry said.