Warrants against Imran Khan cancelled after day-long chaos

Judge Zafar Iqbal stated that the situation was not conducive to hold the hearing and appearance, and all those who had gathered there should disperse peacefully.



The judge earlier allowed Imran Khan to leave after his attendance was marked outside the G-11 Judicial Complex amid unrest between police and party supporters.



Intense clashes broke out between the two sides as Imran Khan's convoy reached the judicial complex ahead of the party chairman's appearance before a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case.



The PTI Chairman's vehicle was stopped merely 100 metres from the gate of the judicial complex as the police blamed party workers for blocking the route while the PTI claimed the law enforcers were restricting Imran Khan's movement, Express Tribune reported.