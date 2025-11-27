Washington shooting: Afghan national in custody, victims still critical

An Afghan national has been accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members just blocks from the White House, in what officials described as a startling breach of security in one of the country’s most heavily monitored zones.

The attack unfolded at a moment when the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington and several other cities has become a politically charged issue, with critics questioning whether domestic military mobilisation has blurred the line between policing and federal force.

Early accounts from law enforcement indicated that the shooting took place near a patrol post used by Guard members assisting local police with holiday-week security measures. The area was crowded with pre-Thanksgiving foot traffic, and several witnesses described a sudden burst of gunfire that sent people scrambling for cover.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive, but investigators are said to be examining whether the suspect had recently expressed grievances linked to the abrupt end of his work with US agencies in Afghanistan.

FBI director Kash Patel and Washington mayor Muriel Bowser said the two Guard members were hospitalised in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey, who initially announced the troops had died, later walked back the statement, saying he had received “conflicting reports” about their condition.