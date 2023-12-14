Watch: Almost half of Gaza's population now in Rafah

Rafa, at the southern edge of Gaza bordering Egypt, now shelters almost half of Gaza's population due to the closed border, making it the farthest destination for those seeking refuge from bombardment. The overcrowded shelters and the onset of rainfall exacerbate an already dire health crisis, especially for makeshift tents unable to withstand the weather. Despite increasing calls for a cease-fire, Israel maintains its offensive against Hamas. Watch the video for more details.