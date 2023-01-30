Watch: BJP supporters in London protest against the BBC at their Headquarters
The Indian diaspora in London protested against the BBC for their documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots called 'India: The Modi Question'
A group of BJP supporters in London protested against the BBC for their controversial documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots, as reported by ANI.
They gathered in front of the BBC headquarters at Portland Place on Monday.
"It has been said in the documentary that there is discrimination against Muslim community in India under PM Modi which is completely false. PM Modi has done so much for Muslims which no other leader has done," ANI quoted a protestor.
"Triple Talaq was ended for Muslim women, free LPG cylinder given under Ujjwala scheme, and many more schemes. There is no discrimination against any community under PM Modi's rule," the protestor added.
The Indian government has attempted to block the documentary called 'India: The Modi Question' for viewing in the nation since its release.
