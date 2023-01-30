Watch: BJP supporters in London protest against the BBC at their Headquarters

"It has been said in the documentary that there is discrimination against Muslim community in India under PM Modi which is completely false. PM Modi has done so much for Muslims which no other leader has done," ANI quoted a protestor.

"Triple Talaq was ended for Muslim women, free LPG cylinder given under Ujjwala scheme, and many more schemes. There is no discrimination against any community under PM Modi's rule," the protestor added.

The Indian government has attempted to block the documentary called 'India: The Modi Question' for viewing in the nation since its release.