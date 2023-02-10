Watch how the Indian rescue team saved a 6-year-old girl alive from debris in Turkey

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel -- engaged in the relief and rescue work in Turkey following a devastating quake that claimed over 12,000 lives there -- on Thursday managed to pull out a 6-year-old girl alive from the debris, an official said.



An NDRF team comprising 151 members has been sent to Turkey to assist the other agencies engaged in the post-quake operations.



In Gaziantep -- the city in Turkey worst-affected by the quake, the NDRF has formed two teams to carry out the rescue work.