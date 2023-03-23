Watch: Video claiming Putin is using body doubles goes viral on Russian social media

A video is going viral on Russian social media claiming Vladimir Putin is conning his people by using multiple body doubles for trips he doesn't want to make, Daily Mail reported.



It seizes on speculation that the Kremlin president's only trip so far to newly-invaded territory in Mariupol was performed by a doppelganger, and asks: "Who is ruling Russia?"



It is unclear who made the footage but it appears to be aimed at reaching Russians who rely on uber-loyalist state media for their news.