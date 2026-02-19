Watchdog flags torture, sexual abuse claims by detained Palestinian journalists

A new report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has alleged systemic abuse of Palestinian journalists detained by Israel since the October 2023 Hamas-led attacks.

In findings published on 19 February, the New York-based press freedom organisation said it interviewed 59 Palestinian journalists who had been imprisoned. All but one described experiencing torture, violence or other forms of mistreatment while in custody.

According to Al Jazeera, which carried an article on the report, detainees recounted a range of alleged abuses, including severe beatings, electric shocks, prolonged stress positions and exposure to unsanitary conditions. Several testimonies detailed sexual violence; two journalists alleged they had been raped.

One former detainee, Sami al-Sai, told CPJ that he was stripped and assaulted with objects while held at Megiddo prison. He said the ordeal left him in a profound psychological state of distress.

The report also documented accounts of psychological pressure, including threats against family members, sleep deprivation and the denial of medical care for serious injuries. Amin Baraka, a journalist who said he worked with Al Jazeera, alleged he was repeatedly threatened over his reporting. He claimed a soldier warned him that harm could come to his family.

CPJ said the testimonies suggested a “clear pattern” rather than isolated incidents. Its regional director, Sara Qudah, described the alleged abuse as a deliberate attempt to intimidate journalists and obstruct their work.