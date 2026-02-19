Watchdog flags torture, sexual abuse claims by detained Palestinian journalists
Committee to Protect Journalists cites alleged abuses including beatings, electric shocks, stress positions and unsanitary conditions
A new report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has alleged systemic abuse of Palestinian journalists detained by Israel since the October 2023 Hamas-led attacks.
In findings published on 19 February, the New York-based press freedom organisation said it interviewed 59 Palestinian journalists who had been imprisoned. All but one described experiencing torture, violence or other forms of mistreatment while in custody.
According to Al Jazeera, which carried an article on the report, detainees recounted a range of alleged abuses, including severe beatings, electric shocks, prolonged stress positions and exposure to unsanitary conditions. Several testimonies detailed sexual violence; two journalists alleged they had been raped.
One former detainee, Sami al-Sai, told CPJ that he was stripped and assaulted with objects while held at Megiddo prison. He said the ordeal left him in a profound psychological state of distress.
The report also documented accounts of psychological pressure, including threats against family members, sleep deprivation and the denial of medical care for serious injuries. Amin Baraka, a journalist who said he worked with Al Jazeera, alleged he was repeatedly threatened over his reporting. He claimed a soldier warned him that harm could come to his family.
CPJ said the testimonies suggested a “clear pattern” rather than isolated incidents. Its regional director, Sara Qudah, described the alleged abuse as a deliberate attempt to intimidate journalists and obstruct their work.
The organisation further reported that many detainees were held under administrative detention, a legal mechanism allowing imprisonment without formal charges.
It said 80 per cent of those interviewed had been detained in this manner, and a quarter were never granted access to legal counsel. Many also reported severe hunger and weight loss, with CPJ stating that detainees lost an average of more than 23 kilogrammes while incarcerated.
CPJ chief executive Jodie Ginsberg called on the international community to press for accountability, saying international humanitarian law sets clear standards for the treatment of detainees.
Israeli authorities have previously faced allegations of abuse of Palestinian prisoners, including claims linked to the Sde Teiman detention facility. Israel has not publicly responded to the latest CPJ findings at the time of publication.
The report comes amid continued scrutiny of Israel’s conduct during the war in Gaza. According to Shireen.ps, a monitoring project named after slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, nearly 300 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began.
In August 2025, a strike on a hospital in southern Gaza reportedly killed five journalists, including contributors to international outlets. The incident was widely reported and further intensified debate over the safety of media workers in the conflict zone.