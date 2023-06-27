‘We avoid engaging in Indian political conversations as things quickly get dirty’

The Indian diaspora is possibly the largest—conservatively, about 17.5 million strong (some estimates put the number at 32 million) with about six million retaining their Indian passports. Inward remittances by Indians living abroad are estimated at $78.6 billion (Global Migration Report 2020). Members of the Indian diaspora are often seen as “more successful”, and as (potential) donors, wield considerable influence back home. With their sheer numbers, they are also politically influential in their adopted countries—and are, for those reasons, wooed by politicians in those countries as well.

The diaspora has produced more than a hundred elected leaders in 25 countries, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. What does this cohort make of contemporary politics in India and its own role in shaping things? We poked around for some answers.

Here’s a conversation with Prof Anindya Sen who teaches at Otago University, New Zealand.

1. Increasingly HNI Indians seem to be giving up their Indian citizenship and moving abroad. Do you find this trend has accelerated and if so, what could be the reasons?

Anindya Sen: I feel this is part of the larger trend of Indians migrating abroad for more lucrative opportunities, which has been the case for the last 50 years at least. It is likely that the growing affluence of India has accelerated this trend further. For instance, many more Indians can afford to fund an undergraduate education in the US or UK as compared to 20 years ago. The migration of HNIs is possibly just the most visible tip of this iceberg.