We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership amidst global economic slowdown: IMF MD Georgieva

The international community counts a lot on India's leadership of the G-20 at a time when the world is faced with the continued economic slowdown and social distress, the chief of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has said.

"India, which is the president of G-20 countries, remains among the countries that perform better than the global average and by a good percentage," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters during a media roundtable on Thursday.

India formally assumed the G20 (Group of 20) Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.