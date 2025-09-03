We get along with India very well: Trump

Trump hails India ties while slapping on 50 per cent tariffs — happy talk meets tariff smackdown

Modi vows to “bear pressure”, yet dithers on protecting exporters and workers

Tariffs could cost India up to Rs 4 lakh crore in exports and endanger over 20 lakh jobs, while US companies and consumers also brace for blowback

US President Donald Trump is at it again — playing diplomat with one hand while swinging the tariff hammer with the other. At the White House, he gushes, “We get along with India very well,” only to turn around and accuse India of charging “tremendous tariffs”.

It’s the administrative equivalent of reassuring someone you're friends before shoving them off a cliff. The kicker? His government has just slapped India with 50 per cent tariffs — some of the steepest anywhere — a fine display of rhetorical dexterity meeting economic hypocrisy.

According to the Global Trade Research Initiative, India’s labour-intensive export sectors could see a 70 per cent drop in exports to the US, reducing total Indian shipments by 43 per cent, and putting hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.

Meanwhile, sectors like jewellery, handicrafts, garments face a potential loss of up to 1 million jobs. In Surat’s diamond hub, 50,000 workers are already unemployed, with another 100,000 potentially facing the axe. Exporters estimate the tariffs threaten about 55 per cent of India’s $87 billion exports to the US, risking up to 2 million jobs across states, including Modi’s own Gujarat.

Let’s call a spade a spade: in Trump’s world, diplomatic niceties exist to soften the blow of economic wreckage. Asked on Tuesday if he’d consider rolling back tariffs, he sweetly said, “No, we get along with India very well,” then dropped the bombshell. The doublespeak is breathtaking — America First rhetoric wrapped in a veneer of friendship.