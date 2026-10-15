We make lot of money from China: Trump defends Xi’s US visit

“We had the -- the President of China last week. And people said, 'Why are you doing that?' I’m doing that because we get along. It’s nice,” Trump said.

He went on to claim that the United States had improved its financial position in its dealings with Beijing.

“You know, we’re doing great with China. We make a lot of money with China. We used to lose a lot of money with China. We make a lot of money with China. And China respects us too,” he added.

Trump also pointed to Xi’s long journey to the United States as evidence of the Chinese leader’s respect for Washington and the US presidency.

“He doesn’t fly in an aeroplane for 21 hours unless he respects the President of a country or the country itself. And we had a great - a very great meeting,” Trump said.

However, the President did not disclose specific agreements reached during the meeting or provide figures to substantiate his claim that the United States was now making money from its trade with China.

His comments highlighted his emphasis on personal diplomacy and economic outcomes in describing the relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump also turned to technological competition with China, asserting that the United States was ahead of Beijing and other countries in the development of artificial intelligence.

“You know, we’re leading the world. We’re leading China. We’re leading everybody with what they called artificial intelligence. But I said, it’s not artificial; it’s really super. It’s superintelligence. Sometimes it may get too super; that’s what we have to watch,” he said.

Trump suggested that the term “superintelligence” better captured the technology’s growing capabilities. He added that its potential could require careful monitoring if it became too powerful.

The President said he had invited prominent technology executives to the White House, including for a dinner attended by Xi. He claimed that the Chinese leader was familiar with the executives and their work.

“I had them to the White House. I had them to dinner with President Xi. He knew every one of them and what they did,” Trump said, without identifying the executives.

“They agree with me, it’s really superintelligence, so we’re going with that term,” he added.

Trump did not provide technical details or evidence to support his assertion that the United States was leading China in AI development. His comments nevertheless underscored the importance he places on maintaining American technological leadership amid growing competition with Beijing.

China also featured in another part of Trump’s speech, when he discussed the proposed new ballroom at the White House.

Referring to the project, Trump said, “I thought President Xi would complain… that we’re reaching China.”

He did not elaborate further on the remark.

The comments reflected the broader prominence of China in Trump’s speech, spanning diplomatic relations, trade, technological competition and the proposed White House construction project.

Turning to domestic politics, Trump promoted his proposed $5,000 payment to Americans if Republicans retain control of Congress in the 3 November elections.