We smile knowing you and grandpa are reunited: Prince Harry in tribute to Queen

In his first address to the nation on Friday, the day after the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, King Charles had expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan.



It was taken as a conciliatory nod following reports of tension between father and son since his stepping back from frontline royalty to relocate to California with his wife and two children, Archie and Lilibet.



In his statement, 37-year-old Harry focussed on his bond with the Queen as he said he cherished the moments she spent with his "darling wife" and children, and that she is already sorely missed the world over.



"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"



"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings-from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.