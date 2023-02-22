We stand up for the BBC: UK government in Parliament after India's I-T survey

"It criticises us (government), it criticises the (Opposition) Labour party, and it has that freedom that we believe is so important. That freedom is key, and we want to be able to communicate its importance to our friends across the world, including the government in India," he said.



Updating the Commons on the issue, the minister said India's I-T department conducted what has been described as a survey on the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, beginning on February 14 and finishing after three days, on February 16.



Highlighting that the BBC is "operationally and editorially independent", the minister said the public broadcaster plays an important role and the FCDO funds services in 12 languages, including four Indian languages: Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Telugu.



"It will continue to do so, because it is important to ensure that our voice and an independent voice, through the BBC is heard throughout the world," he said.