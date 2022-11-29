We're keeping a close eye on Twitter under Musk: White House

The White House is keeping a "close eye" on Twitter under Elon Musk and will not allow the platform to incite violence against individual communities, as the world's richest man again vouched for free speech.



During a media briefing, a White House spokesperson said late on Monday that the relevant authorities are "keeping track of" what is happening on Twitter at the moment.



"We're certainly keeping an eye on it. We have always been very clear that when it comes to social media platforms, it is their responsibility to make sure that when it comes to misinformation and hate that we're seeing, they take action and they continue to take action again and again," the spokesperson told the media persons.

