“We’re living in a bankrupt country”: Pak defence minister K. Asif

He said that everyone including the establishment, bureaucracy and politicians are to blame for the current economic mess as the law and Constitution are not followed in Pakistan.



The minister said that most of his time had been spent in the opposition camp and that he has witnessed politics being disgraced for the past 32 years.



Lashing out at the former government, Asif said that terrorists were brought to Pakistan two and a half years ago which eventually resulted in the current wave of terrorism.



Speaking about the attack on the police office in Karachi on Friday, he said that the security agencies bravely fought the attackers.



The remarks come as the country faces a crippling economic crisis, with decades-high inflation and critically low foreign exchange reserves depleted by continued debt repayment obligations, the report said.



Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves are slightly above USD 3 billion which is hardly enough for 10-15 days of imports.