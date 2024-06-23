West Bengal not consulted over Ganga water treaty with Bangladesh: TMC

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday criticised the Centre for not consulting the state before taking the decision to start negotiations with Bangladesh for the renewal of the 1996 Ganga Water Sharing Treaty.

The criticism by the TMC comes a day after talks were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on a range of issues including the treaty.

TMC's Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, said the state is a party to the treaty, but was not consulted.

Farakka-Ganga treaty is being renewed without consulting West Bengal, he said.

"The state is a party to the treaty. Even our dues for the previous treaty have not been cleared," O'Brien told reporters here.

"Dredging of the Ganga has been stopped. It is the primary reason for floods and erosion. This is a plan to sell off Bengal," he alleged.