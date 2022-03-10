WH warns against Russia's possible use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday warned against Russia's possible use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, adding "we should all be on the lookout".



Psaki's remark came after Russia's Embassy in the UK referred to claims that "recently found documents" showed components of biological weapons were made in Ukrainian laboratories - with funding from the US Department of Defense.



In response, the Press Secretary tweeted: "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It's a clear pattern."



She called the allegation "preposterous" and that it is the "kind of disinformation operation we've seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years in Ukraine and in other countries, which have been debunked".