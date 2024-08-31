What India needs to know about Bangladesh

The movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina is not an Islamist revolution. The students at the forefront of the movement are committed, conscientious patriots who wish to see nothing more than a functional, fair and free Bangladesh. They are democrats and they wish to see a truly democratic Bangladesh, as do all Bangladeshis. They are the furthest thing imaginable from Islamists or militants. Neither is Bangladesh an Islamist country nor a hotbed of militancy.

Yes, it is a Muslim-majority country, and yes, their religious faith is a key component of the identity of many, possibly most Muslim Bangladeshis. But that doesn’t make them radicals or anything other than God-fearing, law-abiding men and women who simply want to live their lives in peace and in harmony with their neighbours.

Hindus are not in danger

Yes, in the initial chaos after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, there was a short period of anarchy and lawlessness and, yes, unfortunately some of those targeted were Hindus. But the notion that Hindus were the subject of some kind of pogrom and that targeting them was an integral part of the revolution is fiction.

Things have calmed down considerably and important as reports of minorities coming under attack were, the accounts of Muslims and Hindus teaming up to protect temples and minority neighbourhoods were far more typical and noteworthy. Things are far from perfect in Bangladesh when it comes to minority rights, but minorities in Bangladesh are much safer than, say, in India.

No anarchy

Contrary to popular belief, Bangladesh has not descended into a Hobbesian state of anarchy since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. Her sudden decision to flee did initially create a power vacuum that resulted in a very unstable situation for some days. But with the interim government under Dr Muhammad Yunus in place, things are becoming more stable every day, even though the challenge of maintaining law and order remains considerable.