‘What matters is non-violent action and solidarity with living people’

The international jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development, 2023, has made a splendid choice: Daniel Barenboim, a consummate musician and a man devoted heart and soul to Palestinian–Israeli peace making; and Ali Abu Awwad, who has given himself entirely to non-violent action, in the Gandhian mode, for the sake of peace. That such people still exist in our world is the most promising basis we have for continuing to hope.

Let me tell you a little about Ali. Like most Palestinians, he has had a life scarred by terrible losses. His brother was murdered, on a whim, by an Israeli soldier. In 2000, at the outbreak of the second Intifada, Ali was shot in the leg by an Israeli settler.

He has spent years in Israeli prisons, where he first read the works of Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Mandela. There he underwent a profound spiritual transformation rooted in a recognition that non-violent resistance was the only way to a possible future.

He has founded the Taghyeer grass-roots organisation for non-violent action and resistance in the occupied West Bank. Ali is one of the many Palestinian Gandhian figures I have known, a born leader, articulate, lucid and fearless.

I first met Ali some years ago, on International Peace Day, when I was among a group of human-rights activists trying to reach the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. The army had (typically) closed off all access routes to the village, which has had a long and tormented history of struggle with Israeli settlers and soldiers. Several busloads of Palestinian peace activists from all over the West Bank were turned back at the blockades.