Hollywood actors ratify contract to formally end strike

Hollywood, finally, can get back to work.

After nearly four months on strike — the longest legal action in its history — American actors' union SAG-AFTRA agreed to a new, three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group that represents the major studios, US television networks and streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+.

SAG-AFTRA's members have now overwhelmingly ratified the deal in a vote on Tuesday. The union said 78% of its members who voted approved the multiyear contract.

The actors' strike, and that of the Hollywood's Writers Guild, the WGA, which lasted from May through September this year, effectively shut down film and TV production across the US.

While some movies and series were able to secure interim agreements from the union to keep shooting, many hit shows, including "Emily in Paris," "The Last of Us," "Law and Order," "The White Lotus," "Yellowstone," and blockbuster films such as "Gladiator 2," the "Avatar" sequels, as well as new "Transformers," "Spider-Man" and "Superman" movies, were put on hold.

Tens of thousands of workers, both actors and so-called "below-the-line" employees, from set designers to audio technicians to make-up stylists, lost their jobs. The economic damage to the US economy runs into the billions.

The strike also disrupted Hollywood's promotional ecosystem, since actors were prohibited from promoting their movies at premieres and red carpet events while negotiations were still underway.

Some films, notably "Dune 2" and "Challengers," both starring Zendaya, delayed their releases until next year to make sure their stars will be available to promote them.