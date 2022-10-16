What Will a Third Term for Xi Jinping as China’s President Mean for India?

Overriding India’s concerns, Sri Lanka recently allowed Chinese research ship Yuan Wang 5, accused by India and the US of spying activities, to dock for six days at its Chinese-run port of Hambantota.

Another Survey ship, Xiang Yang Hong 3, had caused controversy last year by operating in the Indian Ocean, while two Chinese submarines had also berthed in Sri Lanka in 2014, despite Indian objections.

As part of its deception warfare at the LAC, China has been constructing “dual-use” border villages and installations, where civilian settlements are being upgraded to military enclaves and civilian airfields are being converted into PLA Air Force bases.

India views China’s intrusions as “salami slicing”, whereby Beijing scythes through Indian territory with the intent of redrawing the LAC. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao said, “I want to tell media houses in the country that there is no coverage of the extent to which China has captured Indian territory [in Arunachal Pradesh].”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims a close rapport with Xi built up over his nine visits to China, five as Prime Minister and four previously as chief minister of Gujarat, apart from hosting the Chinese President in India on three occasions, between 2014 and 2019.

However, there are suspicions of a communication gap between the two leaders, because many believe that if Modi were to bring up the border issue with Xi, it would help defuse the tensions.

The Prime Minister has not only desisted from identifying China as the aggressor, but three days after the brutal killing of the 20 Indian soldiers, maintained that “no intruder is present inside India’s borders, nor is any post under anyone’s custody”. He also declared that Indian soldiers had not ceded an inch of their land.

Such assertions by the head of a country under attack seemed to forfeit both the diplomatic and military high ground to the Chinese, who questioned the purpose of military-level talks when the issue of any breach had been clarified by the Prime Minister himself.

There were also questions raised that if there had been no intrusion, then how, and more importantly, why, had the clashes occurred?

Absence of any infiltration would besides imply that the territory where the clashes occurred was neither disputed nor India’s, when India’s own Defence and External Affairs ministries had accused the Chinese of incursions.