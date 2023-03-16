What’s Love Got To Do With It Is A Joyous Pak-Brit Love Story

The sheer joy of watching two of the finest contemporary actresses Emma Thompson and our own Shabana Azmi playing neighbours in London with progenies who have grown up together (yeah yeah, it’s all familiar territory, but hang on) is incentive enough to watch this charming and simple romcom about mismatched marriages, done and undone and then of course the ebullient kiss in the finale that comes on suddenly .

I thought it was cheat-climax lulling us into an illusion of closure before giving us something more substantial. But no. What’s Love Got To Do With It? Is as simple straightforward and yet sweet and delectable as it can get. But be warned: there isn’t enough of Shabana and Emma here. Shabana’s role is especially sketchy. She tries to break free of her character’s cultural limitation and succeeds as only she can.