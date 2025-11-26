Where is Imran Khan? Rumours spike about jailed former Pak PM as sisters protest

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains incommunicado amid a tightening clampdown at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, even as his family and party warn of a deepening crisis over his health and safety.

The concerns have intensified sharply this week following speculative reports in sections of Afghan media alleging that Khan may have died in custody — claims that Pakistani authorities have neither addressed nor independently verified, fuelling further suspicion in an already opaque situation.

The rumours, circulating primarily on Afghan social media channels and a handful of Pashto-language outlets, surfaced against the backdrop of a month-long, undeclared blackout on meetings with Khan. The authorities have prevented family members, lawyers and even senior elected officials from accessing him, with no explanation offered for the unprecedented restrictions.

Khan’s three sisters — Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan — have demanded an impartial investigation into what they described as a “brutal and orchestrated” police assault on them and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters outside Adiala Jail last week. They had camped outside the prison after being denied a meeting with their brother for more than a month.

According to their account, police personnel suddenly switched off the streetlights, plunging the area into darkness, before launching an unprovoked attack. “We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off… What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” Noreen Niazi said.