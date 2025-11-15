White House calls $100,000 H-1B fee a ‘significant step’ to curb system abuse

The White House has strongly defended the Donald Trump administration’s overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, describing the new $100,000 application fee as an important measure to deter misuse and safeguard American jobs.

In an exclusive statement to IANS, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said President Donald Trump had “done more than any president in modern history to tighten our immigration laws and put American workers first.”

She said the steep fee attached to new H-1B applications was intended to discourage companies from relying on lower-paid foreign workers. “The $100,000 payment required for new H-1B visa applications is a significant first step to stop abuses of the system and ensure American workers are no longer replaced by lower-paid foreign labour,” she noted.

Rogers also pointed to the launch of “Project Firewall,” a Department of Labor enforcement initiative aimed at investigating firms suspected of violating H-1B rules. The programme, she said, is designed to restore oversight and ensure the visa category is used only for “the highest-skilled foreign workers in speciality occupations,” rather than for low-wage roles that could displace Americans.

The White House response comes shortly after President Trump publicly defended the need for the visa programme, despite facing mounting criticism from conservative circles. Speaking to Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham earlier this week, Trump rejected the suggestion that the US should scale back the H-1B programme.