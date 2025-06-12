White House says Donald Trump ‘acknowledges’ Elon Musk’s apology

The White House said that US President Donald Trump has acknowledged Tesla CEO Elon Musk's apology for his recent comments, signalling a possible cooling of tensions between the two high-profile figures.

Addressing the media on Wednesday (US time), press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The President acknowledged the statement that Elon put out this morning and he is appreciative of it. We are continuing to focus on the business of the American people.”

When asked if the Trump administration had begun reviewing Musk’s government contracts -- something the President had earlier indicated was under consideration -- Leavitt clarified, “Currently no efforts have been made on that front as far as I’m aware.”

According to a CNN report, Musk personally called Trump on Monday night and later issued a public statement on Wednesday expressing regret over his social media remarks that fueled last week’s very public fallout.