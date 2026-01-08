White House signals force remains an option against Iran
Administration cites ‘peace through strength’ as sanctions and military options remain on the table
The Trump administration on Wednesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, signalling that the United States would not hesitate to use military force if diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear programme fail.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump had initially sought negotiations with Iran but acted decisively after talks made no progress. Addressing reporters, she underlined that diplomacy remained the administration’s preferred route, though it would not come at the cost of US security interests.
According to Leavitt, the president had shown a “serious interest” in reaching an agreement with Iran on its nuclear capabilities. However, she said Tehran’s refusal to engage meaningfully led directly to a military response, citing what she described as a successful operation carried out after diplomacy stalled.
She portrayed the episode as emblematic of Trump’s broader foreign policy approach, in which negotiations are pursued first but backed by the credible threat of force. “The president keeps his options open,” she said, adding that diplomacy was always the starting point.
Leavitt’s remarks came amid questions on escalating tensions linked to sanctions enforcement and US actions against illicit oil shipments associated with hostile regimes.
She said the administration would continue to strictly enforce American sanctions policy, dismissing concerns that such measures could provoke wider conflict.
The White House, she added, was prepared to act firmly when US policies were challenged and was not deterred by potential diplomatic fallout. Leavitt rejected suggestions that tougher enforcement could strain ties with major global powers, maintaining that Trump enjoyed open and direct relationships with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom he has spoken several times since returning to office.
On Iran, Leavitt said the president’s message was consistent with a strategy of deterrence, reiterating that all options remained available as he assessed what best served US interests. The administration, she said, believed that demonstrating strength reduced the risk of prolonged conflict while strengthening Washington’s hand at the negotiating table.
The White House has repeatedly framed Trump’s foreign policy doctrine as one of “peace through strength”, arguing that credible military power acts as a deterrent and discourages adversaries from escalating tensions.
