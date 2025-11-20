WHO: 316 million women faced sexual violence in past year, progress ‘painfully slow’

A new World Health Organisation (WHO) report has revealed that an estimated 316 million women and 12.5 million adolescent girls worldwide were subjected to sexual or physical violence in the past 12 months, underscoring the scale and persistence of what the agency described as a global human rights crisis.

Released ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, the report warns that violence against women has shown almost no improvement in two decades. According to WHO data, nearly one in three women, about 840 million globally, have experienced intimate partner or sexual violence at some point in their lives, a figure that has remained largely unchanged since 2000.

In the last year alone, 11 per cent of women aged 15 and above were subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner. Among adolescent girls aged 15 to 19, around 12.5 million, or 16 per cent, reported similar experiences.