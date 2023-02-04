WHO calls for strengthening health systems for prevention, early detection of cancer

On World Cancer Day, WHO called for intensified action across the South-East Asia Region to strengthen health systems in prevention and early detection of cancer.

It also stressed on providing prompt treatment referrals, enhancing access to palliative care and closing the gap in access to quality cancer care services.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.9 million deaths in 2020, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.