WHO declares Mpox a global health emergency again

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, 14 August declared a global health emergency as Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, spreads rapidly across 13 African countries, including Congo, where 14,000 cases and 524 deaths have been reported.

This marks the second time in three years that Mpox has reached emergency status, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a media briefing, following the IHR Emergency Committee meeting on the upsurge of mpox.

WHO has been working on the mpox outbreak in Africa and raising the alarm that this is something that should concern us all, he added.

"Last week I announced that I was convening an Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to evaluate the upsurge of mpox in Congo and other countries in Africa," the WHO Director-General said in a statement.

"Today, the Emergency Committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice."

The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern Congo, its detection in neighbouring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying, he added.

In addition to other outbreaks of other clades of mpox in other parts of Africa, it's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives, the WHO Director-General said.

A public health emergency of international concern is the highest level of alarm under international health law.

"The Emergency Committee's advice to me, and that of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Tuesday declared a public health emergency of regional security, are aligned."