Who is Eric Garcetti, the new US ambassador to India

Former Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti has been appointed an ambassador to India over 2.5 years after his name was first announced for the post. His appointment was confirmed by the US Senate on Wednesday.

Originally nominated by President Biden in July 2021, Garcetti was renominated in January this year. The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm his nomination.

His nomination was pending before the Senate. Some lawmakers believed that the former Los Angeles Mayor had not adequately handled allegations against a former senior adviser of sexual assault and harassment.

President Biden believes that the US has a crucial and consequential partnership with India and that Garcetti will make a strong and effective Ambassador, Olivia Dalton, Principal Deputy Press Secretary, told the media.

"The President thanks Chairman Menendez and Senators on both sides of the aisle for their thorough consideration and for today’s bipartisan vote to confirm Mayor Garcetti,” Dalton said.

Garcetti was the 42nd mayor of Los Angeles from July 2013 to December 2022. The first Jewish mayor of the the second-largest city of the US, Garcetti was also elected four times by his peers to serve as the President of the City Council (2006-2012).

Garcetti has also had teaching stints, at Occidental College, and University of South California (USC). Garcetti also served as an officer in the United States Navy Reserve for 12 years. According to the US media, Garcetti's father Gil, served as the 40th district attorney of the Los Angeles county, across two terms.

Kenneth Juster, the last ambassador of the US to India, had stepped down in January 2021 after the change of government in America.