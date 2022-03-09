WHO official calls for health, humanitarian principles in resolving Ukraine crisis

A World Health Organization (WHO) official has urged that health and humanitarian principles should play as key drivers of peace in Ukraine.



"Through personal experience in other conflicts, I firmly believe that health and humanitarian principles remain key drivers of peace, and I am using all diplomatic resources that are at my disposal as elected WHO leader to reduce the impact of this human catastrophe," Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



Kluge, during a virtual press briefing, noted that the WHO has prioritised ensuring "safe passage" of needed health supplies into Ukraine, making sure that neighbouring countries have "the infrastructure and expertise in place to meet the urgent needs of those arriving," and there is "continuity of care" within Ukraine, specifically through a fully-functioning WHO operations center in west Ukraine.