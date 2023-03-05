Why India’s fence-sitting on Ukraine is not in ‘national interest’

This is bound to adversely impact our international stature in the long run, even if the picture looks rosy-saffron (?) in the short term. We will lose credibility, reliability and influence. The Lowly Institute Power Index 2023, which measures the capacity of a country to shape its external environment, gives us a lowly score of 36.3 out of 100 (China, by comparison, is more than double this at 75.3). In days to come, our fence-sitting and equivocation on the Russia-Ukraine issue will, in all likelihood, further lower this rating. The first signs of this may already be evident, as Shashi Tharoor pointed out in the interview, in the recently concluded meetings of G20 finance ministers and foreign ministers. Our stewardship of the G20 has been dented right at the start of our presidency by the failure to adopt a joint communique in either of these meetings. The reason? The majority of members wanted to condemn Russia’s aggression, to go by the wording of the Bali resolution of last year, but we failed to persuade Russia and China.. We did not even want to use the word ‘war’ to describe what is happening in Ukraine, and instead insisted on the term ‘crisis’! At one point, the French minister even threatened to walk out. This is unprecedented and has to be seen as India’s failure, especially in the context of our Vishwaguru pretensions and the aspiration to play mediator in the conflict. It may also be the first sign that other countries are running out of patience with our dissembling and double-dealing. They are giving us a long rope because of other geopolitical/ economic considerations, but those can change. The strength of that rope can be tested any time, say by a belligerent China on our northern borders, and we may then find ourselves isolated.

It does not pay to be too clever by half. And you can’t sit on the fence for ever.