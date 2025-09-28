Why is China buying specialised military equipment from Russia?

A London defence forum has accessed clandestine Russian documents which indicate that Moscow is selling military kit and know‑how to Beijing that could assist preparations for an airborne operation against Taiwan.

The Royal United Services Institute’s (RUSI) review draws on roughly 800 pages of material — contracts and equipment lists — leaked by a group calling itself 'Black Moon'. The forum shared some of the files with the Associated Press and judged them likely genuine, while acknowledging parts may have been removed or changed; AP could not independently verify them.

The papers, a mix of final and draft documents, detail meetings between Chinese and Russian delegations, visits to Moscow and schedules for payment and delivery of high‑altitude parachute systems and amphibious assault vehicles. They indicate Russia has begun work on items to be supplied but do not show direct evidence that China has paid or taken delivery.

RUSI’s authors say the equipment could be repurposed for an attack on Taiwan. Under President Xi Jinping, Beijing has launched a wide modernisation of its armed forces aiming to become a 'world‑class' military by 2050.

High‑ranking US officials have signalled Beijing may be ordered to prepare for a possible Taiwan invasion as early as 2027; China maintains the self‑governing island is part of its territory and has not ruled out force.

The documents do not mention Taiwan by name, but the RUSI analysis argues the technologies — notably advanced parachuting capabilities — would be useful for mounting an airborne assault and could shorten the time needed to field such forces.