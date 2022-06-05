Wildfire rages in Athens, homes evacuated

Greece suffers from many wildfires every summer due to high temperatures and arsonists.

In 2021, hundreds of blazes in the wider Athens region, the Peloponnese peninsula and Evia Island among others decimated more than 100,000 hectares of forestry and farmland in the wake of the country's worst heat wave in the last few decades.

In 2018, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati, near Athens, in Greece's worst-ever fire disaster.