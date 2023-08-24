Will expected relief for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case prompt more arrests against him?

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to get relief in the Toshakhana case by the apex court and may be allowed to be released from jail as well. However, the government and the establishment seem to have "planned out" registration of new cases and arrests against Khan, to ensure that he is kept behind bars.

Khan is in Attock jail after being sentenced to three-year prison in the said case.

After Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) chief justice Umar Ata Bandial is expected to announce a relief and bail for Imran Khan and direct authorities to release Imran Khan from Attock Jail, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has granted permission for arrest and investigation of Khan in relation to the vandalism incident on May 9 at Lahore Corps Commander's House aka Jinnah House.