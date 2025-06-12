Will G7 summit give PM Modi a chance to reset ties with Canada’s Carney?

Describing Indian and Canada as "vibrant democracies", the external affairs ministry on Thursday, 12 June, said New Delhi believes the forthcoming meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views and explore pathways to reset bilateral ties.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing.

"Our prime minister had received a call from the Canadian prime minister last week. During the call, Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Prime Minister (Modi) to attend G7 (meeting), and as you are aware, the invitation has been accepted," he said.

The call was also an occasion for the two prime ministers to reflect or talk about India-Canada relations and how it can be taken forward, the MEA spokesperson said.

Canada will be hosting the crucial G7 meeting later this month.