Will Imran Khan romp back to power on anti-American platform when polls are held next?

Does the predicament in which Imran finds himself have something to do with his official two-day visit to Moscow on February 24, just when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was starting? The high-stake game that the Americans were leading the West into made it important for them to prove that Khan was on the wrong side of history.

Khan must wrench away from the Chinese and Russian embrace: that was the message. This embrace impedes the world order being sketched and any US move in Afghanistan.

It was galling for the Americans that the Kazakh adventure failed in January. It is a cruel admission to make but this war is not about Ukraine. Sadly, Ukrainian blood has been purchased with Western treasure –– in cash and arms.

The amazing media management has been breathtaking –– bringing Zelensky live to every European Parliament, nay, even at the Grammy awards.

Who knows, giant screens at football matches may now have mandatory clips of Zelensky; two minutes of silence for Ukraine at all cinema houses. The sky is the limit.

The global media whose narrative was founded in 1992 with Operation Desert Storm, America’s sole superpower moment, is busting its guts to keep America buoyant even at its nadir.

Some of the West’s war aims are straightforward: to retain Anglo-American dominance on world order; preserve NATO’s centrality to this order; keep Russia in focus as a weakened pariah in Ukraine for as long as possible.